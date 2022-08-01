Nerve Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282,254.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $323,853.84 and $282,254.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130546 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032864 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.