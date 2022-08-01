Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,300 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 1,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.9 days.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $143.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

