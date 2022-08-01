Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

NTIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.29. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 751,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Network-1 Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

