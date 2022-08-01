Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
NTIP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.29. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.28.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.