Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 800,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 229,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

