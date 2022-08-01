Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 6.4%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Nevro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

