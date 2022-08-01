New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

