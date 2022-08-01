New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

