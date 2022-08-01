New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.69.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

