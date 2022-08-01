New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 267,230 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $115.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.