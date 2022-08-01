New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

