New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 944,308 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

