Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.79-$1.86 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.21 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.