Newton Market Cap Hits $6.12 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Newton has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $598,112.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00624151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

