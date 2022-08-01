NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

