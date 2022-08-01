Nexus Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $379,095.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,962,256 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
