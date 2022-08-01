NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lowered by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. NICE makes up 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of NICE worth $79,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $277,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of NICE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $214.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

