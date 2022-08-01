Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 74,338 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.95% of Zillow Group worth $118,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after buying an additional 424,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. 41,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.