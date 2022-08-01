Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $167.38 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,984,405 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Twitter worth $167,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 565,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

