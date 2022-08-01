NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 7.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

