NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $212,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $77.00 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

