NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $3.01 Million Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Clean Earth Acquisitions accounts for approximately 0.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $10,356,000.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
About Clean Earth Acquisitions
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
