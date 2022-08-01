Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NINTF remained flat at 2.35 on Monday. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of 2.35 and a 52 week high of 3.00.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.