Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPSGY remained flat at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.