Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPSGY remained flat at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
About Nippon Sheet Glass
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Sheet Glass (NPSGY)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.