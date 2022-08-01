Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 6.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 1,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $960.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Noah by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

