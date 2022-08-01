Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

