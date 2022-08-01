Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $35.07.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

