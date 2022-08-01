NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

