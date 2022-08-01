NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $41.61 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

