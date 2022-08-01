NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,785 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
