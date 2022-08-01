NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

