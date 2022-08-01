Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 65.5% in July

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the June 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Novonix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF opened at $2.08 on Monday. Novonix has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

