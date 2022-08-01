NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in NRG Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

