Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 114.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.