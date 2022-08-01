Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 424,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 212,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,367. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

