Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
