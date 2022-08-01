Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHAA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

