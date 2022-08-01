Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Down 47.3% in July

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 490,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 195,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NID opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.