nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 861,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,816. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

