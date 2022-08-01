nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$720.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.27 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.90. 56,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

