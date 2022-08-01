Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.75 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

