OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$688,984.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

