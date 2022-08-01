OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Reaches $592,685.28

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $592,685.28 and approximately $2,288.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

