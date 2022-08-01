OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $32,391.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00007811 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.