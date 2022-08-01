Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $4.36 million and $104,608.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.50 or 0.99959437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00028143 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001383 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.