OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.53.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.89%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

