Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently:

7/26/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $216.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $115.00.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $125.00.

6/3/2022 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $130.00.

6/2/2022 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

Okta Stock Up 0.1 %

OKTA stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

