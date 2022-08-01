Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Omni has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00256376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

