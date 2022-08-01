ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.37 EPS.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
