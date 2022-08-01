Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONPH remained flat at $1.34 on Monday. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Oncology Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

