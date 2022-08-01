Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

