OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Rating)

Read More

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.